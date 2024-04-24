MNJTF Sector 1 Cameroon Neutralises 3 Boko Haram Terrorists

Troops of Sector 1, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) located in Mora, Cameroon have neutralised three Boko Haram terrorists in two separate operations at Zigue and Soueram.

Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief of Military Public Information said this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Wedsnesday.

Abdullahi said that the initial engagement occurred in the Cameroon border community of Zigue on April 14, where an ambush by the MNJTF troops resulted in the elimination of one terrorist.

He added that the troops on April 15, during an early morning encounter near the Cameroon-Nigeria border in Soueram, neutralised two additional Boko Haram terrorists.

“This operation led to the recovery of one PKM Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, and 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

”The MNJTF continues to appreciate the support and information provided by local communities, which have been assisting in these successes.

”We appeal for continued and increased community support as the MNJTF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Lake Chad basin, reinforcing the collective resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the region.” (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman