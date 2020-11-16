MNJTF receives additional support from EU

The European Union (EU) has provided Command, Control, Communication and Information Systems (C3IS) equipment to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).The gesture was in fulfilment of the EU’s pledge to provide additional support to enhance the operational efficiency of the MNJTF.

Also, in line with the agreement for implementation of this support, a training has been jointly organised by the service providers and Force Headquarters for personnel who would operate the C3IS equipment across the MNJTF Sectors.

This was disclosed in a statement by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information,MNJTF, N’Djamena – Chad, on Monday.

While declaring the training open, the Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf commended the EU for the provision of the C3IS equipment, describing it as ‘most critical’ to enhancing the operational performance of the troops in the field.

The Force Commander expressed appreciation for the additional support, which is closely related to the recent provision of Helicopters and Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) through the framework of African Union to MNJTF. The C3IS project will enable conveyance of classified messages and communication through the secured net, he added. Continuing, General Yusuf equally commended the service providers for the display of resilience and vigour in the execution of the project.

The Force Commander assured the EU that all the support provided will be optimally utilised in accordance with the global best practices to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops. He therefore urged the Sector Commanders, in whose custody the equipment will be, to ensure proper utilisation, maintenance and safety of the equipment.

General Yusuf implored the trainees to pay attention and apply themselves fully to the training procedures and processes. “As the pioneer trainees, you are expected to learn and strictly understand how to operate the equipment, as you will be the one to install it at sector level”, he said.

On its part, HQ MNJTF said it has taken steps to provide alternative power supply at the Sector HQs in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the communication equipment.

When completed, the C3IS system is expected to enable rapid deployment of strategic and operational communication capabilities within the MNJTF Area of Operation.