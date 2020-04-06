MNJTF: Nigeria, Niger sectors eliminate 19 terrorists in Boko Haram highlands

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), on Monday eliminated 19 terrorists in their enclave in Tumbums.

Operating under the reviewed Concept of Operation of Operation Yancin Tafki, the combined forces from Sector 3 (Nigeria) and Sector 4 (Niger Republic), supported by Air Task Force (Nigeria) and Niger Republic Air Force, conducted extensive bombardment of Boko Haram enclaves in the Tumbums.

This is contained in a statement by Colonel Timothy Antigha, the Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF.

“Today’s engagement was a coordinated air and ground operation. After intensive fire fight, 19 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised, while others fled.

“The combined force with the support of the Air Force, destroyed 2 Gun Trucks and captured 2 more. Four motor cycles as well as arms and ammunition were also recovered. Troops of the MNJTF did not sustain any casualty.

“This effort is expected to further degrade and deplete Boko Haram, thereby consolidating on the successes of previous synchronized operations conducted within the MNJTF area of operation.

“Meanwhile, Sector 1 (Cameroon) has also conducted clearance operations in the southern parts of Lake Chad Basin in order to destroy fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists who are now being confronted in all axis,”the statement read.

Earlier last week, Sector 2 (Chad) also conducted an amphibious operation and secured the Litri / Madayi axis.

“It is important to recall that the mandate of the MNJTF allows troops of the Task Force to conduct operations within 25 kilometers of delineated area of operation in Troop Contributing Countries.

“Consequently, the MNJTF, with the support of national forces will continue to pursue Boko Haram terrorists until they flee from the Lake Chad Basin or face justice.

“The MNJTF therefore assures the populations of the Lake Chad Basin that every effort is being made to restore security and normalcy,” it further read.

By PRNigeria