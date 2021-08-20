MNJTF moves to clear remnants of terrorists from Lake Chad region – Commander

Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has urged troops to prepare for clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists from Lake Chad region.

The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, in a statement on Friday, said that Ibrahim spoke during familiarisation and operational tour to troops’ locations in the region.

Dole said the commander had in the last one week visited Sector 3 of the MNJTF in Monguno, Nigeria, Sector 1 in Moura, Cameroon and Sector 2 in Bagasola, Chad.

He said the force commander informed the troops that he was coming with a renewed impetus and zeal to take the fight to the enemy to hasten the end of this conflict.

According to him, Ibrahim praised the officers and men for their courage, resilience and service which has decimated and degraded the insurgents as well as reduced their potency.

“The Force commander paid tribute to the fallen heroes of this struggle and prayed for their repose.

“He, however, called for renewed vigour, better synergy, better intelligence sharing, focused leadership and coordination to enable the MNJTF fully achieve its mandate.

“He said he has listened keenly to the challenges as enumerated by the commanders and that they would be carefully looked into.

“He praised the troops contributing countries of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Chad and Benin Republic for their support and belief in the MNJTF and promised to live up to expectations.

“He also thanked the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), AU, and EU for the support being rendered to the MNJTF.’’

Dole also disclosed that the MNJTF commander commended the spate of surrender by insurgents, adding that the military shall continue to encourage more to surrender and come out with their weapons.

He added that Ibrahim also warned against complacency and urged the troops to remain on high alert and be cautious when dealing with the surrendered insurgents by acting in line with international laws of armed conflict at all times.

According to him, the commander informed them that the HQ MNJTF are carefully studying the development to enable them give direction on it.

MNJTF spokesperson further disclosed that Ibrahim also visited the Senior District/Division Officer (SDO) of Mayo-Sava and Prefecture of Mora in Cameroon, Mr Roger Saffo, who urged him to restrategise to defeat the terrorists.

He said district officers pledged to continue to cooperate and support the military and security agencies through collaboration.

Dole said the commander also paid a visit to the wounded in action troops at the Sector 1 medical centre in Mora as well as handing over a water treatment machine to the commander. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...