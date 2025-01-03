MNJTF intercepts terrorists’ courier, foils IED attack

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under Sector 3 in Mongunu, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), intercepted a suspected terrorist courier conveying suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials at the entrance to Gubio Local Government Area on Thursday, 2 January 2025 in a significant counter-terrorism operation.

Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Chief Military Information Officer, HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, disclosed this in a press statement.

According to Lt Col Osoba, the arrested suspect, identified as Mr Murktar Alhaji Chari (28), confessed to transporting the materials to Damasak town in Mobbar Local Government Area for a planned attack on MNJTF troops. The intercepted materials included four empty 12kg cylinders, one empty 6kg cylinder, two carburettor gas canisters, two pressure regulators and a hose.

Intelligence reports indicated that this material was intended for a group of terrorists planning a retaliatory attack following recent losses, including the elimination of several members and the seizure of a significant weapons cache.

The timely interception of this courier and the recovery of these materials have effectively disrupted a potential terrorist attack and dealt a significant blow to the operational capabilities of the terrorist group. The suspect is currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

The Force Commander MNJTF Major General Ibrahim Ali has commended the troops and CJTF for their vigilance and professionalism,reiterating MNJTF’s resolve to combat terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the region.