MNJTF intensifies operations in Lake Chad

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has significantly stepped up its clearance operations within the Lake Chad basin, aiming to strengthen free movement and rejuvenate economic activities across the region.

A statement signed by the Chief of Military Public Information, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt) Abubakar Abdullahi noted that th initiative has led to an encouraging trend, with multiple terrorists surrendering and the interception of a major arms haul meant for insurgents’ use. From 10 to 20 February, all the 4 Sectors of MNJTF recorded various successes which portrayed the surge in troop’s effectiveness through surrender of terrorist elements, offensive operations and curbing of arms smuggling.

“Consequently, troops of Sector 1 MNJTF in Mora, Cameroon, triumphed in a notable engagement at the locality of Soueram. This offensive resulted in the neutralization of 2 Boko Haram terrorists and the seizure of 92 of linked ammunition belts, enhancing the safety of the area and disrupting the terror group’s supply lines.

“Complementing this success, on 10th and 19th of February 2024, 2 Boko Haram members each surrendered to troops in Sectors 2 and 3, stationed in Litri, Chad, and Doron Baga, Nigeria respectively. The items recovered from these 4 repentant insurgents included a collection of arms and ammunition, significantly consisting of an AKM Rifle, an AK-47 Rifle, 3 magazines, and 29 rounds of 7.62 millimetre Special Ammunition.

“The MNJTF’s persistence in offensive campaigns brought additional victories, with notable operations conducted by the troops of Sector 2 Bagasola, Chad. During a high-impact offensive at the locality of Tchokou, a Lake Chad Island, the troops inflicted casualties on Boko Haram elements and recovered 3 “teke-teke” canoes among other terrorists’ logistics items. Furthermore, in separate operations on 19 February 2024, troops recovered 5x 155 millimetre High Explosive Shells used for making Improvised Explosive Devices, debilitating the operational capabilities of the terrorist factions in the region,” Abdullahi stated.

He added,”In a concurrent strategic move, the Chadian Air Force, guided by reliable intelligence, conducted a successful air strike on 20th February 2024. The mission targeted Boko Haram strongholds along the southern rim of Lake Chad, near the Chad-Cameroon-Nigeria border, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and destruction of terrorist equipment on water ways. Several terrorists were seen jumping into the Lake from their boats and are believed to have died.

“In Sector 4 Diffa, Niger Republic, capitalizing on precise intelligence, the troops effectively disrupted an arms smuggling attempt north of Nguigmi near the Niger-Chad borderline on 10th February 2024. Their timely intervention led to the confiscation of a substantial arms cache comprising 6 x AK-47 rifles, 11x magazines, and 50 x rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition, dealing a substantial blow to the clandestine network supporting the insurgency.

“Sadly, despite these achievements, 2 soldiers, one each from Nigeria and Chad paid the supreme price while 3 others sustained various degrees of injuries. We commend their gallantry and pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. The MNJTF remains devoted to its mandate of restoring peace and security while fostering the conditions necessary for economic growth and the free movement of people within the Lake Chad basin. These recent achievements underscore the task force’s resolve and effort in confronting the challenges posed by terrorist activities.”

Abdullahi assured that the MNJTF will continue its comprehensive approach, combining military action with collaborative efforts to support affected communities in overcoming the threats to regional stability.