MNJTF holds 2022 medal parade in N’djamena, Chad

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF ) has on Friday held its Medal Presentation Parade 2022 Ceremony at the Headquarters MNJTF Camp, Fatcha N’Djamena Chad.

The ceremony which is celebrated annually is to honour MNJTF personnel who have completed their one year tour of duty.

In a statement signed by the Chief of Military Public Information Office Chad, Kamarudeen Adegoke revealed that the event had the Governor of Borno state, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum as the Special Guest of Honour. Others include the Executive Secretary Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission Ambassador Mamman Nuhu who was represented by the Director of Finance Mr Nadjingar Titdjebaye.

He said the Chadian Minister of Defence Lt Gen Daoud Yaya was represented by Brigadier General Taher Brahim Djouma while the Chadian Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud was aslo represented by the Chadian Gendarmerie Adviser.

He said,”Also in attendance were Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff General LEO Irabor who was represented by Maj Gen MA Yekini, Chief of Defence Training and Operations. Cameroun Chief of Defence Staff was represented by Brigadier General Melinqui Nouma.

“The Chadian Minister of Security General Idriss, Ambassadors and Defence Attaches of various countries also graced the occasion.

“The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Nigeria. Maj Gen CG Musa , Sector Commanders ,Commissioners and a hosts of important dignitaries were in attendance.”

In his remarks, the Force Commander MNJTF Maj Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim said the 2022 medal parade is unique in several ways especially the commemoration of the seven years of the operationalization and reorganization of the MNJTF in July 2015 in the historic city of N’djamena Chad with specific mandate to combat terrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad Region.

Speaking further he said MNJTF have carried out several successful major operations since its inception involving other troops contributing countries.

He noted that in the last one year over two hundred thousand (200,000) Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs)/ Refugees have returned to their ancestral across the entire region which includes those who fled and have returned to their home town of Baroua, N’gagam, N’garwa Kaura in Diffa-Niger Republic. Cross Kauwa, Baga and Doron Baga in Borno state – Nigeria, Kolofata, Makari and Fotokol in Cameroon and Madai, Kangalia in Chad amongst many others.

“Over six thousand (6,000) ) personnel from all the Troops Contributing Countries including the Republic of Benin were awarded with two (2) categories of medal.

“Another important segment of the occasion was the awards of gallantry medal to deserving personnel of MNJTF who participated and distinguished themselves by acts of bravery in the recent Operation Lake Sanity.

“A total of 12 officers and men drawn from the 4 sectors of the MNJTF were recognized. They were decorated by the Special Guest and other dignitaries. The maiden edition of the MNJTF Magazine known as “The Mandate Magazine” was launched.

“A special appreciation medal was presented to Special Guest of Honour, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, the CDS of TCCs.Head of Mission ,Ambassador Mamman Nuhu among others,” he said.

The representative of Head of Mission in his remarks thanked the MNJTF for their efforts and commitment towards the restoration of peace in the region and assured them of the support of the TCC.

The Special Guest in his speech appreciated the untiring efforts of the MNJTF at addressing the scourge of terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin areas.

He applauded the recently concluded operations Lake Sanity which he said was a combined operations by Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria which made significant in road to the Tumbuns.

He called on the MNJTF to support the recent surrenders in the troubled areas as military solution alone cannot end the

Crisis in the region.

He congratulated the personnel especially those who got the gallantry medal award of operations Lake Sanity and wished them well. Sector Commmandets were also appreciated and decorated with their medals.

The Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Abdou Assoumane in his vote of thanks thanked all the dignitaries who attended the Parade and called for more cooperation and cohesion by countries of the Lake Chad Basin areas to finally bring this conflict to a close.

Souvenirs were given to the Special Guest of Honour and other distinguished dignitaries to formally end the Ceremony . The Special Guest of Honour has since returned to Maiduguri. Event was adjudged successful and hitch free.

