MNJTF Force Commander visits troops in Mora, Fatokol and Wulgo

The Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) , Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf on Tuesday visited troops of the Task Force in Mora and Fatokol in the Republic of Cameroun and Wulgo in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Colonel Timothy Antigha,Chief of Military Public Information,MNJTF,N’Djamena, Chad, the visit was in continuation of the Force Commander’s familiarization tour of MNJTF formations.

Addressing officers and soldiers in Mora, the Headquarters of Sector One and other locations (Fatokol and Wulgo), Major General Yusuf thanked the Commander Sector One, Brigadier General Boubba Dobekreo for facilitating a harmonious working relationship between his troops and their counterparts from Nigeria. He urged other Sector Commanders to emulate Brigadier General Dobekreo’s defence diplomacy, as that is the first step towards building a resilient coalition necessary to finally defeat Boko Haram.

Speaking further, the Force Commander commended Sector One for their untiring efforts in ensuring good civil military relations. He noted that protecting civilians and their property from Boko Haram is one sure way of winning their confidence and trust and ultimately their support. “If you lose the local population you have lost the war”, Major General Yusuf added. While in the Sector Headquarters, the Force Commander visited the hospital where both soldiers and civilians on admission are provided free medicare by the Sector.

In Wulgo, the Force Commander commended officers and soldiers for their dedication and patriotism. He paid tribute to the gallant officers and soldiers who have paid the supreme price. He assured that their sacrifices would not be in vain. The Force Commander hinted that troops welfare would remain his top priority.

Earlier in his brief, Brigadier General Dobekreo congratulated the Force Commander on his appointment. He recalled their partnership during Force Commander’s tour of duty in 7 Division and assured him of similar cooperation throughout his tour as Force Commander.