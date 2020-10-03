MNJTF Force Commander visits Fourth Joint Military Region in Cameroon

...Seeks stronger synergy, collaboration

The Force Commander, (FC) Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf has embarked on 3-day operational visit to Cameroonian formations/units in Maroua in the Far North Region of Republic of Cameroon.

Colonel Muhammad Dole,Chief of Military Public Information,MNJTF, N’Djamena Chad disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday.

The statement noted that the operations of Sector 1 MNJTF (Cameroon) are closely linked with the operations other formations of the Cameroonian Defence Forces. These include Operation EMERGENCE by the 4th Joint Military Region and the 4th Gendarmerie Region as well as Operation ALPHA by the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) all located in Maroua.

“Thus, the purpose of the visit was to enhance synergy between the MNJTF and the adjoining national operations of the Cameroonian Defence Forces,” Colonel Dole said.

On arrival, Major General Yusuf paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the Far North Region, His Excellency, Midjiyawa Bakari. The Governor commended the MNJTF for stabilising and restoring relative peace to the Lake Chad Basin. He appreciated the sacrifices of all the soldiers from the MNJTF Troops Contributing Countries and assured that the ongoing military operations will ultimately bring peace and security for sustainable development of the region.

In his response, General Yusuf appreciated the political support and public goodwill extended to Sector 1 of MNJTF. He said, the support had facilitated the smooth execution of non-kinetic operations, leading to the surrender of several insurgents in Sector 1 Area of Operation. Speaking further, the FC was emphatic on the unalloyed commitment of the MNJTF to creating conducive environment for return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees to their homes of origin to pursue their legitimate economic activities.

At the Headquarters, Fourth Joint Military Region, the Commander, Major General Saly Mohamadou extolled the existing seamless synergy and collaboration among Operations EMERGENCE, ALFA and troops of Sector 1 of MNJTF. The Commander urged the FC to explore additional areas in which the two operations can further consolidate on the operational successes recorded. General Saly expressed willingness to continue with joint operations between the national and MNJTF forces in the region.

In his remarks, Major General Yusuf acknowledged the need for sensitisation of national forces on the imperative of non-kinetic measures as complimentary efforts to kinetic operation to ensure continuous insurgents defection. He opined that, winning public support is a tested veritable strategy for successful counter insurgency operations in the region. General Yusuf therefore, urged both the national and MNJTF forces Commanders to sustain regular operational visits for better understanding and mutual benefits.