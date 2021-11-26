MNJTF Force Commander hails U.K’s support in Lake Chad region

Force Commander, Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, says U.K.’s intervention was capable of driving further successes in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Ibrahim stated this when British Defence Adviser to Nigeria and Head of British Defence Staff West Africa, Air Commodore Paul Warwick, paid him a visit in N’Djamena.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, intimated newsmen with the visit on Friday in Abuja.

The commander expressed appreciation of series of training of MNJTF personnel and medical outreaches by the British for the benefit of communities in the Lake Chad region.

He said it was evident that the crucial interventions defined new ways of meaningful collaboration between MNJTF and the U.K. government.

“The force is poised to speedily end the scourge of terrorists in the region; thus U.K’s continuous intervention is highly desirable and solicited,’’ he said.

Responding, Warwick said that the Lake Chad Basin was an important area, adding that U.K. considered its stability a priority.

He commended the MNJTF for its operational successes, pledging that the U.K. would continue to support the task force.

He said that UK’s involvement in the area was built on trust and mutual respect while requesting for constant communication to enhance this.

He said that military approach alone could not solve the problem in the Lake Chad region.

Warwick recommended comprehensive approach where civil societies were involved to tackle terrorism. (NAN)

