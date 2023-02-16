MNJTF FC visits troops, pays tribute, compensation to wounded, killed soldiers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Force Commander MNJTF Maj Gen AK Ibrahim has commended troops for their relentless efforts in the fight against the Boko-Haram terrorists.

The MNJTF Commander also pay token compensation to those who were killed in action (KIA) n and those wounded in action (WIA) during Operations SHARAN FAGE (OPSF) and LAKE SANITY (OPLS).

Raphael stated,”The Force Commander MNJTF Maj Gen AK Ibrahim today Wednesday 15 February 2023, embarked an operational visit to Headquarters Sectors 1 and 2 at Mora (CAMEROON) and Bagasola (CHAD) respectively. The aim of the visit was to commend the troops for their relentless efforts in the fight against the BHT and pay token compensation to those who were killed in action (KIA) n and those wounded in action (WIA) during Operations SHARAN FAGE (OPSF) and LAKE SANITY (OPLS).

“The FC was received at HQ Sector 2 Bagasola by the deputy Sector Commander Brig Gen Oumar Adoum Silick while Col Tiokap Pierre Loti the Commander Sector 1 was on ground to receive the FC at his Headquarters in Mora. They both welcomed the FC and his entourage to their respective Sector headquarters and appreciated and thanked the HQ MNJTF for the constant support to their Sectors.”

Raphael said the FC commended the leadership and soldiers of both Sectors for their relentless efforts in the fight against the BHT in the LCB region and paid special tributes to the gallant troops who had paid the supreme sacrifice.

According him, his visit to the Sectors he said was to identify and commend the troops and also pay a token compensation to WIA and KIA soldiers of OPSF and OPLS which were both major operations conducted under his watch.

He further said that the FC further seized the opportunity to commend the Sectors for their stabilization operations which has led to the return of IDPs and refugees to their ancestral homes as well as inducing surrenders. The FC noted that the compensation was just a sign of recognition of their efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Highlight of the visit was the receipt of five (5) boys (Aged 15 – 4) Cameroonian Nationals who were abducted by terrorists on 24 December 2022 at Djoungouni in Sector 1 (Cameroon). The children were rescued by troops of Sector 2 during an MNJTF special operations at Bargalam Chad on 7 February 2023, provided medical care and clothed before handed over to the FC during his visit to Baagasola. The FC in turn took the boys along with him and handed them over to the Commander Sector 1 upon arrival at Mora.

The FC further stated that the rescue of the boys by Sector 2 and his subsequent hand over to Sector 1 was a sign of good collaboration amongst Sectors which should be sustained as the final eradication of the BHT solely depends on the level of collaboration amongst affected countries. He also used the opportunity of the visits to thank the civil authorities for their support while enjoining them contribute to meaningfully to the return of peace in the Region.

The Force Commander and his entourage then returned to N’Djamena. The visit was hitch free. Highlights included handing of compensation, interview with the press, lunch and group photographs.

The elated commanders thanked the FC for visionary leadership by personally visiting and for organising this event. They identified that it was a sign of recognition of the efforts of the troops and would definitely spur them to do more. They both pledged their total and unflinching commitment till the menace of terrorism and insurgency is nipped in the bud in the region.