MNJTF commander assures of Nigeria’s continuous commitment to regional security

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, says Nigeria will continue to cooperate with her neighbours, to mitigate regional security challenges.

Ibrahim gave the assurance at Nigeria’s 61th Independence Anniversary celebration organised by the Defence section of the Nigerian Embassy in N’Djamena Chad, a statement issued by the Chief of Military-Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, said.

Ibrahim advocated for collective efforts in mitigating regional security challenges, saying that Nigeria had in the past mobilised resources and member states to combat rebellions and ultimately facilitated the installation of democratic governments in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

According to him, good neighbourliness is a prerequisite for peace and stability, thus Nigeria will continue to cooperate with her neighbours to defeat insurgency and restore normalcy in the Lake Chad region.

While appreciating the enormous support of the neighbours in the fight against terrorism, Ibrahim urged all strategic partners and donors, to remain steadfast and increase the offensive tempo against the insurgents, so as to return the region to its glorious prosperous past.

Earlier, the Nigerian Defence Adviser to Chad, Col. Hassan Bukar, appreciated the friends and supporters of Nigeria for identifying and cooperating with her to surmount the menace of terrorism facing the country. (NAN)

