MNJTF ambushes, kills Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, rescues 12 hostages

The Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJF has continued to unleash “battle heat” to exact pressure on the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists along the fringes of Lake Chad Basin, a military officer said.

As part of the mounting pressure, it has been revealed that MNJTF troops recently ambushed Boko Haram ISWAP terrorists in their enclave.

“Acting on credible information on the intended relocation of the insurgents to another location, the troops of Sector 2 (Chad), of Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) laid ambush against the insurgents at a vantage location near Barkalam,” Spokesperson of MNJTF Colonel Muhammed Dole revealed in a statement.

He added that “during the offensive operation, 3 canoes were capsized leading to the death and arrest of some terrorists, while others sustained various degree of injuries.”

Dole further revealed that in the “aftermath of the encounter, 12 hostages were successfully rescued from the BHT/ISWAP captivity. The rescued persons comprise of one male adult, three women and eight children.

“In line with its policy of safe transfer of surrendered insurgents and rescued hostages, the Headquarters, MNJTF used Helicopter to facilitate their movement from Baga Sola to N’Djamena Chad,” the spokesperson said.

While receiving the rescued persons at Air Force Base, the Chadian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Abakar Abdelkarim Daoud reiterated the absolute commitment and determination of the National and MNJTF forces to combat the menace of the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin. General Abakar Daoud urged the troops to remain focus and resolute to rid off insurgency, so as to restore normal socioeconomic activities in the region.

The rescued hostages were moved to a military medical facility for further examinations and medication and thereafter reunite them with their families, Colonel Dole said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that revelations about MNJTF ambush against Boko Haram came just as unofficial accounts have emerged about Boko Haram ambush against the convoy of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on his way to Baga. There was no immediate confirmation of the exact number of casualties but reports said some security operatives and civilians were killed.

