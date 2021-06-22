MNCHW: Avail yourselves of health services- KDSG tells mother

Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board has advised mothers and caregivers to avail themselves of services in government-owned health facilities as the state celebrates Maternal and Newborn Child Health Week.

Director, Disease Control Programme of the Board, Malam Ibrahim Hamza-lkara, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

NAN reports that celebration of the week, which commenced yesterday in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, will last one week.

He said the during the week, packages aimed at reducing child mortality and improving the health of children, would be delivered to parents, adding that children below 59 months and pregnant mothers were the main target.

He expressed optimism that based on past experience, mothers in the state would be keen to participate to boost their own health and help their babies survive and thrive.

“The Week’s interventions complement routine health services by ensuring that basic care reaches all mothers and children,” he explained.

He listed the areas of intervention during the week to include routine immunisation, Ante-natal care for pregnant mothers, Family Planning services, provision of Vitamin ‘A’ supplement and De- worming tablets.

Others include measurement of mid upper arm circumference, health education on hand washing, lessons on exclusive breast-feeding and use of insecticide-treated nets.(NAN)

