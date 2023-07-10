Mmesoma, JAMB And A Divided Nation

By Kazeem Akintunde

Her name, Mmesoma means Goodness or Good works in Igbo dialect,

but in the last few days, that name has been on the lips of many

Nigerians for not-so-good reasons, no thanks to her fraudulent acts after

writing the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

examination.



Mmesoma, who is from a poor background in Anambra State, claimed

that she scored 362 marks in the examination, prompting many to

celebrate her brilliance, with Innoson Motors, an indigenous vehicle

manufacturing company, rewarding her ‘hard work’ with N3 million.

In an attempt to do same, the Anambra State government tried to

validate her claims through a letter to JAMB, but the bubble burst when

JAMB wrote to the Commissioner for Education in the State, stating that

the result that Mmesoma was parading was a fake.



But with an unassuming personality, Mmesoma did not come across as

someone who would want to play a fast one on JAMB but she got

embroiled in the raging controversy after her fraud was exposed due to

layers of technology deployed by the examination body to detect anyone

desperate enough to compromise the integrity of the exam body.

The young lady appeared determined to use technology to make a claim

not knowing that JAMB had deployed a far higher level of technology to

prevent such. It was later revealed in the course of investigations that

Mmesoma scored 249 in the UTME. Even with her intention to study

Pharmacy at the University of Lagos, that score was enough to secure

her admission into UNILAG if she gets distinctions in five core subjects

in addition to the UNILAG post-Jamb examination.

What appears puzzling to most is why the young lady wanted more by

trying to project herself as the overall best student. Couldn’t she have

waited for the examination body to declare to Nigerians who got the

highest marks in the examination? Mmesoma used a template last used

in 2021 to forge the 362 score.

However, many Nigerians appear to be sympathetic towards her since

the dilemma broke out. To them, the exam body was, by their story,

simply out to tarnish the image of the aspiring young girl and to deny the

Igbo another ‘glory’. In spite of the announcement by JAMB that the

candidate that scored the highest mark was one Miss Kamisiyochukwu

Nkechinyere Umeh, also from Anambra State, but based in Ogun State,

with a score of 360, some Nigerians, especially her Igbo-speaking

brothers, and sisters, are ready to tear JAMB to pieces.

The internet warriors among them turned what appears to be a case of

fraud into tribal warfare, to the extent that a lawyer among them gave

the examination body 48 hours to apologise to Mmesoma or face legal

action. Another ‘money miss road’ among them promised to get her out

of the country by offering her a scholarship to study in either the United

States of America, Canada, or Britain. She only has to mention the

country of her choice and it would be done.

The tribal sentiment made a former Minister in the country to write that

JAMB was wrong in its treatment of the young lady. Oby Ezekwesili in

actual fact, put a call through to the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Isiaq

Oloyede, asking for a review of the case and calling for an independent

body to probe it. She only stopped short of rubbishing an institution of

government she presided over as Minister of Education.

It wasn’t until JAMB came up with incontrovertible evidence to prove

that Mmesoma actually forged the 362 mark; came out with her actual

score, and provided evidence of her several attempts to lodge into the

JAMB portal with the fake result – and wait for it – Mmesoma’s

admission on TV that she actually scored 249 – that her defenders

relented.

Again, a probe panel set up by the Anambra State Government came up

with a damming report that Mmesoma actually forged the 362 mark she

claimed and that she has confessed to the fraudulent act.

Although some of her fans have actually apologised to JAMB and

Nigerians, many still continue in their persecution of JAMB. Some of

her defenders-in-chief however gave themselves a ‘soft landing’ by

postulating that she must have done what she did because she learned

from our leaders who they claim are experts at cheating and lying to

Nigerians.

What the whole Mmesoma/JAMB imbroglio has shown is that President

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a big task ahead of him. He is presiding over a

divided nation. We have never had it so bad. Nigerians are no longer

acting and speaking with one voice, nor share the same values. We are

quick to take sides with the alleged victim in any case based on his/her

ethnic background. Our fault lines as a nation are now so glaring that it

could endanger national development. How did we get to this sorry

state?

Though those fault lines have been there for quite some time, they

became manifest months before the 2023 general elections. In a nation

made up of three major ethnic groups, winning an election in Nigeria has

always been for two major ethnic groups to form an alliance in order to

win. It was so in 1979, 1983, 1999, and in all previous elections. But the

2023 general elections came with unique features. Each of the three

leading tribes came up with a presidential candidate. What gave Tinubu

the edge was the fact that his ruling party agreed to a power shift to the

South after the North has been at the helm of affairs for eight years

through Muhammadu Buhari. The candidate of the leading opposition

party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, comes from the North but many of his

compatriots felt that the North retaining power for another eight years

may create a crisis for the country.

Peter Obi, who was the flag bearer of the Labour Party was initially part

of the PDP but he felt that it was time for the South East region to

produce the President of the country.

Obi and the southeast have a genuine case but he was unable to build

any alliance with other regions. Rather, he felt that he could win the

presidency on his own without the buy-in of other regions. Again, due to

the fact that the Igbos can be found in all the states of the federation, he

felt that their votes were enough for him.

Even before the poll, the Governor of Anambra State and Obi’s brother,

Charles Soludo, had warned that the tactics deployed by his people,

harassing and bullying those who were not in support of the candidacy

of Obi would be counterproductive for Ndigbo but he was also shouted

down. They called the Hausas names and abused the hell out of Tinubu

and the Yoruba. Many who don’t even like Tinubu eventually queue

behind him when Ndigbo turned Obi’s project into an Igbo affair.

We all know how the actions of the Ndigbo played out in the election

results. The declaration of Tinubu as the President is still being contested

at the tribunal and it may go all the way to the Supreme Court. For now,

Tinubu is presiding over a divided country and he must do all within his

power to unite the nation. He must ensure that the Igbos are carried

along in the scheme of things for peace to reign in the country.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari felt let down by Ndigbo in the

2015 and 2019 general elections due to the block votes the region gave

to the opposition, the PDP, and he practically shut them out of his

government. Tinubu also got the same treatment at this year’s polls but

he should be magnanimous in victory and should carry every ethnic

group along in his government. He started well by appointing an Igbo

man as the chief of Naval Staff, and we hope that he will continue along

that line when Ministers and Board appointments are made. Aside from

that, he could also endear himself to Ndigbo by being magnanimous and

releasing Nnamdi Kanu from prison. All he has to do is to discontinue

the trial and hand over Kanu to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo so

that the tension and senseless killings going on in the Southeast will

abate.

He could also use the opportunity of Kanu’s release to canvass for

Ndigbo to put a stop to the call for a separate country-Biafra, a project

that I believe will not fly, as we are too interwoven as a nation and

people for any of the regions to be agitating to stand alone. One needs to

visit cities like Lagos and Abuja to see the number of inter-tribal

marriages between Igbo and other ethnic groups across the country.

What will happen to a Yoruba man married to an Igbo lady and their

offspring living in Lagos or Abuja if the Igbo have to go their separate

ways? What will become of the thousands of properties owned by Igbos

in Lagos and Abuja? It is time for us to start speaking in one voice and

shun issues that could further polarize us as a nation.

While the House of Representatives has called on JAMB to seize fire

and hold on from further punishing Mmesoma following its ban on her

from writing the exam for three years, it is time for the Nigerian

Communication Commission (NCC), and the federal government to

wield the big stick by deactivating all known Apps on social media used

by students to fraudulently upgrade their marks in public examinations.

Mmesoma is not the only culprit involved in this shady practice and all

those involved should be identified and sanctioned. It is when the

foundation of a nation is strong that it would be able to withstand any

turbulence in the future. Our children are the foundation we need to

build a strong society in the future. And we need to start building that

strong nation through the sound and moral upbringing of our youths.

Now is the time for Nigerians to recognise and reward the efforts of

Miss Umeh, who scored the highest marks in this year’s JAMB, as we

should not allow the impasse created by Mmesoma to rob her of her

deserved honour and recognition. Congratulations, girl!

