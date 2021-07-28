MMA2 bags LAAC’s ‘Most Covid-19 Compliant Terminal’ Award



Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), has won the award of the MOST COVID-19 COMPLIANT TERMINAL instituted by the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents’ (LAAC)

The presentation took place during the 25th edition of LAAC Annual Conference & Awards held at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos on Wednesday, 28th July,2021.



The award, which was presented to BASL on behalf of LAAC by Mallam Adamu Abdullahi, the Executive Commissioner (Operations), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, was in recognition of the high level of safety protocols put in place by BASL in its operations as mandated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.



These, according to LAAC, include physical distancing between passengers and floor markings, social distancing, nose mask wearing, baggage disinfection before flight, temperature checks before entering airport premises and use of hand sanitisers.

In the citation, LAAC stated that the terminal operator ensures standard passenger facilitation processes and Port Health officials screen all terminal users before they are allowed to access the facility.

Responding, the Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Mikail Mumuni, who received the award on behalf of BASL, heartily expressed the company’s appreciation to the League, saying it signifies an endorsement of Bi-Courtney’s contribution to making the nation’s aviation sector safer.

He said, “We are pleased to receive this award from the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents. We see this as an endorsement of our contribution and commitment to the upliftment of the aviation industry.

“We have deliberately invested to keep the terminal functioning and continued to making it run effectively and efficiently for passengers safety and comfort,” adding that BASL will continue to offer top-notch services to the industry.

There were goodwill messages from top CEOs and other captains of industries, majority of those who lauded the initiatives of LAAC for organising such an event at an auspicious time like this where topical issues are dissected – all for the sustainability and development of the aviation sector.



The program was attended by top officials of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and other aviation stakeholders.

