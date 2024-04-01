MMA: Nigeria’s Ukah defeats Uganda’s Akello to extend unbeaten record

Nigeria’s Female fighting sensation Cpl Juliet Ukah of Police College, Ikeja, on Sunday night in Enugu defeated Eunice Akello of Uganda, to extend her unbeaten run in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukah, who is the lead in the African Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) , was fighting in Nigeria for the first time in her MMA career at the Enugu Mega Cage Fight.

The 26-year old came into the fight with an impressive record of 4-0-0 (i.e. four wins, no loss and no draw) and was looking to defeat her opponent, a police officer from Uganda, to better her MMA record.

She ensured it was a sweet victory for her on home soil as she overpowered her opponent and dominated the three-round encounter to emerge winner by a unanimous decision in the 66kg featherweight class bout.

The win for Ukah also known as “Golden Bone” ensured she extended her unbeaten record at 5-0-0 (i.e. five wins, no loss and no draw).

Her next challenge is set for April 23, as number one contender in Africa EFC in preparation for the straw weight title fight in June.

NAN also reports that earlier, PC Njoku Chika , also of the Nigeria Police defeated fellow compatriot Ozioma Orji, by a unanimous decision at the end of a three-round pulsating encounter.

A total of 10 fighters slugged it out for honours on the night at the end of five explosive bouts in the championship, which included a Kenyan in the cards.

The Mega Cage fight event was in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Warrior Sports Championship.(NAN)

By Victor Nwachukwu