MMA: FG gives 90-day ultimatum for disused aircraft removal

By Adekunle Williams

The Federal Government has given a 90-day ultimatum to owners of disused aircraft littering the strategic areas of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos to remove them.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, gave the directive during his tour of facilities at the airport on Thursday.

Keyamo said the disused aircrafts were constituting danger to the airport environment.

He stressed that the three months notice would afford the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) time to expand the Lagos airport apron to accommodate aircraft that were still in service.

“A common sight strikes the eyes of passengers in airports throughout Nigeria’s major airports.

This old aircraft belonging to bankrupt airlines shares the ground with on-duty planes and wears out in the weather,” the minister said.

Keyamo also clarified on his decision to suspend Nigeria Air and concession projects.

He stressed that it was not a total cancellation but to ensure transparency and due process were followed.

The minister said he suspended the project, at least for now, until he briefs President Bola Tinubu with a view to taking a position on the two projects.

He said: “We have not cancelled any project. We have only suspended some things that people complained about.

“We must be very responsible to the feelings of Nigerians. Nigerian people must know the processes by which you give out their commonwealth.

“Nigerians must be aware of how you give out their commonwealth to individuals in the name of concession.

“Therefore, I want to clarify that the Nigeria Air should be suspended.”

Keyamo said 90 per cent of why he was appointed as the minister was to ensure aviation laws and regulations were followed by the regulatory authority and service providers. (NAN)

