‘Mkpurumiri’: Group raises alarm on new substance causing havoc among youths in S/East

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has raised alarm over growing usage of new high intoxicating substance among youths in South-East locally called “Mkpurumiri”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mkpurumiri is a latest high version of known Methamphetamine or Crystal Meth substance.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN in Enugu that the dreaded substance was already destroying future and destinies of young minds within the zone.

Amaraizu said there was need for strong stakeholders and agencies partnership towards resolving the issue of substance and drug abuse especially the dreaded mkpurumiri substance pervading the entire zone.

According to him, young minds involvement in substance and drug abuse is a dangerous trend capable of spelling doom for the future of the society.

He said: “The substance known as mkpurumiri is known to be dangerous and has caused negative health and psychological challenges to some teeming youths that would have contributed their quota to the development of the society.

“There is no reason to justify substance and drug abuse and that of mkpurumiri among our young minds in the country, especially in the South-East.

“There is a need for strong stakeholders and multi-agency approach and support to discourage the dreaded and hydra headed monster before the future of youths who are leaders of tomorrow are devastated and ruined”.

The national coordinator said that the growing trend was unacceptable, adding that the Nigeria Police through the instrumentality of POCACOV is involved in the ongoing community-to-community sensitisation against drug and substance abuse.

Amaraizu said that POCACOV was using various platforms and community relations tools to sensitise, re-orient and mentor youths on the negative consequences of substance and drug abuse and its influence to hinder one’s dream.

“We are calling on community-based groups such as traditional rulers, town union presidents, youth-based groups, faith-based organizations, the media to join in raising the awareness to discourage those in the production of this noxious substance – mkpurumiri and others.

“We advocate for relevant legislation to give effect to the process that will help to stop the negative growing trend,” he said. (NAN)

