MKO Abiola’s son urges APC to field a youthful presidential candidate 

By Femi Ogunshola

Mr Abdul Abiola, the son of late Chief MKO Abiola has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look for a youthful Presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 General Elections.



The younger Abiola said this via a tweet with the handle @AbdulMKOAbiola on Saturday.



According to him, “I urge the APC to look out for a youthful candidate during the June 6th Conventions. We need innovative and representative policies to rebuild Nigeria”.



Abiola said he was concerned about where the country was being driven to, adding that there was need to consolidate and build capacity.



“We must all consolidate and build capacity. The youth shouldn’t just participate in elections, but must also have the opportunity to run key offices,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC convention is slated for June 6 and 7 where the party will choose its presidential flagbearer.



He said there was need to service the economy through youthful democracy, adding that a younger President would ensure this came to fruition. (NAN)

