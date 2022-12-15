MJTF Force Commander visits troops in Borno, presents combat vehicles

By Yakubu Uba

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul Khalifah, has paid operational visit to the Foward Operational Base (FOB) of the taskforce in Kirawa, Borno, where troops were presented combat vehicles.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief of Military Public Information Office of the task force, Lt.-Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, said Khalifah noted that the vehicles would assist the base at the Nigeria/Cameroon border towards total eradication of the terrorists operating in the area.

Khalifa lauded the synergy between MNJTF troops and those of Operation Hadin Kai in clearing the remnants of insurgents, saying this has brought peace in the area facilitating resettlement of displaced persons.

Khalifa also vowed to sustain logistic support to enable the troops carry out more effective patrols and operations for sustained peace in their area of responsibility.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, thanked the force Commander for facilitating the donation of the combat vehicles and motion sensors earlier donated to the base.

Shuaibu also expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for making the vehicles available for use.

Shuaibu said that the presence of the FOB has facilitated the return of peace and security in the border communities with social and economic activities picking up.

Highlights of the visit is the tour of the Kirawa town and meeting with traditional rulers where the force commander called for more support and cooperation of the public to troops for more successes.

Those on the force commander’s entourage include Deputy Force Commander, Brig.-Gen. Assouala Blama, and Commander Sector 1 MNJTF (Cameroon), Col. Tiokap Loti. (NAN)