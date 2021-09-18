Miyetti Allah chairman dies in the hands of kidnappers — official

Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has  announced death of
Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, also known as Danbardi, association’s Chairman in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.


association announced this in a statement by its National Secretary, Othman Ngelzarma, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Abuja, saying that deceased, aged 58, was killed by kidnappers on Friday.


death of Abubakar brings to five the of MACBAN officials killed either by bandits, kidnappers or cattle rustlers this year across country”, statement said.


Ngelzarma stated that Abdullahi’s lifeless body was found by roadside on Friday, after being kidnapped from his home in Lere on Sept. 16 and ransom paid.


“Alhaji Abubakar, aged 58 was kidnapped on 16th of September and after paying ransom his dead body was found by roadside on Friday, September 17, on outskirts of Lere town.


“While we condole with family of deceased, Kaduna State Chapter of MACBAN, we call on the security agencies to properly investigate this and a lot of other dastardly acts across the country and bring the culprits to justice,” Ngelzarma said.


MACBAN national secretary decried increasing level of insecurity faced by members of association nationwide, either from rampaging bandits or kidnappers.


He said: “ challenge is making it almost impossible for our members to conduct their businesses in peace. This is partly responsible for the escalating cost of livestock and livestock products.


“If the insecurity continues, it might collapse the livestock industry in the country.


“We call on the Federal Government to, therefore, ensure that the new policies geared towards improved livestock production are properly implemented”, he added. (NAN) 

