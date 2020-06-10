Mixed reactions trail Kaduna Govt.’s relaxation of lockdown

Share the news













Mixed reactions have trailed Kaduna State Government’s relaxation of the lockdown, occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

The government had in a broadcast on Tuesday evening, relaxed the more than two months 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. curfew, imposed on the state to contain the spread of the virus.

It also announced the re-opening of businesses and worship centres.

While some residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), welcomed the action, others said that the time was not ripe, considering the daily increase in number of confirmed cases.

Malam Abubakar Sule, a businessman, lauded the state government for relaxing the lockdown, noting that a lot of people had gone through untold hardships during the period.

“This development will no doubt put smiles on the faces of many, especially traders and entrepreneurs, whose businesses had been grounded.

“We are concerned about the dreaded coronavirus, but life must go on,’’ Sule said.

Also, Mr David Jatau, a hotelier at Badiko area, described the decision to relax the lockdown as good news.

Jatau said that the hospitality industry in the state had suffered a serious setback as a result of the lockdown.

“With the development, the sector, including other businesses, would gradually pick up their pieces and bounce back.

“Operators of hotels will comply with the directives by the government and make available every provision for safety and prevention of the coronavirus,’’ he said.”

However, Mrs Sarah Musa, an educationist, said the government should reconsider its decision because of the increasing number of infected persons in the state.

“As much as the development has brought joy to many, we should also bear in mind that the cases, even with the lockdown, were not reducing.

“I do hope that the people, as well as the government, are prepared for any eventualities that would follow the easing of the lockdown,’’ Musa said.

Mr Odion Ideh, a health worker, also expressed the fear that there might be increase in cases.

“My fear is that our health facilities would be over stretched, and you can imagine the effect.

“In my opinion, residents should have been a little more patient until there is a remarkable reduction in cases because only the living can do business and grow the economy,” Ideh said.

Mr Gideon Musa, a cleric, commended the government for re-opening worship centres, saying that prayers would be intensified to combat the disease.

“Although people have been praying in their homes, there is need for believers to gather together for collective prayers to end this virus,” Musa said. (NAN)

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.