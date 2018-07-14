Some football fans in Lafia, have predicted that France would win Sunday’s decisive World Cup game against Croatia in the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup tournament.

They made their predictions in separate interviews in Lafia on Saturday.

France and Croatia will play in the finals on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Musa Elayo, a football fan and Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, gave the soccer victory to France.

He stated that the French team would carry the day due to their improvement in their performances after every match in the tournament.

According to Elayo, who is a former Media Officer, Nasarawa United Football Club, argues that France has an edge based on statistics and the history of both teams in the competition.

“Based on paper and history, l see France winning but they must not underrate the Croatian team.

‘‘Since the tournament started, they have been very consistent. Every match they played, they improved.

‘‘So even if Croatia loses, it is still a plus to them for qualifying in the final for the first time,’’ he said.

Sunday John, another football fan, said he chose France because of their experience, and giving the fact that they had played in a world cup final and won the tournament in 1998.

“Croatia have been great; they have made the tournament very attractive and interesting but l think France will win the cup because of the experience they have at this level.

‘‘They won it in 1998 and played in another final after that. So that experience will work in their favour,” he said.

Isa Mohammed, Vice-Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa State chapter, said France would win because of the calibre of players in the team.

He explained that France had more quality players to win the trophy but warned that in the game of football, surprises could happen.

“I give it to France because of the calibre of players they have. They have more talented players.

‘‘Notwithstanding, we should not underrate Croatia because Croatia are no pushovers. They play maximum attack, maximum defence,” he said.

Donatus Nadi, a Manchester United Football Club supporter, however, had a different opinion on the crucial World Cup final match.

He predicted a 2-1 win for Croatians despite the French players’ seeming advantages of good players and experience.

Nadi said the Croatians have the fighting spirit and discipline; the key attributes of success in sports.

“I know France have advantage in terms of quality and experience but l am predicting a 2-1 win for Croatia because of their fighting spirit, discipline and the confidence they have now.

‘‘They are fighters and they will go out on that day; they have something extra in them,” he said. (NAN)