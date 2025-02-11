Mixed feelings greet third-party insurance policy in Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger

By Reporters

Some residents of Kogi, Nasarawa and Minna have received with mixed feelings, the third-party insurance policy being enforced by the Nigeria Police Force across the country.

The News A

gency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while some residents welcomed the policy they described as a blessing in disguise, some kicked against it, saying it would benefit only the rich in the society.

The residents of kogi, especially motorists, expressed concerns with the short notice and quick implementation of the policy, which they said deserved more intensive and extensive sensitisation of the public.

They blamed the Federal Government for not giving enough time for awareness and publicity before the enforcement of the policy.

Mr Tope Akerele, a retired civil servant, acknowledged the benefit of the policy, most especially in protecting third parties in the case of an accident, but raised serious concerns over its affordability.

Akerele said that genuine enforcement of the policy by the police, its continued awareness and cost, remained key factors in achieving a wider acceptance.

He expressed scepticism over the policy’s effectiveness and implementation, more so that it is designed to provide financial protection for accident victims and vehicle owners.

A banker, Owa Gbadebo, suggested that rebranding the policy as accident insurance could improve public understanding.

Gbadebo expressed doubt about the country’s efficiency in enforcing such policy, and questioned how authorities would implement it among an uninformed populace in Nigeria.

“I wonder and confused as to why the Police had to take over the duty of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) or the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), being the agency to enforce such policy?” he asked.

The Chairperson, Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET), Amb. Idris Muriana, said that as patriotic citizens, people were supposed to comply with legitimate laws.

Muriana said that the third party vehicle insurance being canvassed by the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) had always been in place before now.

He said that lots of citizens had complied, even though securing compensation in the event of vehicle damage or accidents had never been very popular.

“Maybe, I should guess that what has changed is that the government has hiked the cost of third party vehicle insurance.

For instance, I used to pay the sum of N5, 000 per annum before now; however, this has astronomically increased to N15, 000.

“It would have been fair to citizens if the I-G canvassed the angle of the increase in third-party vehicle insurance rather than making it look as if it was a new government policy.

“Third-party vehicle insurance has not been of help to citizens for long and now we are canvassing for strict enforcement in the face of the hike and the current economic hardship across the country,” Muriana said.

Mr Hamza Aliyu, Executive Director of Initiative for Grassroots Advancement in Nigeria (INGRA), said insurance was a key tool for reducing all forms of risks associated with any human endeavor.

“Third Party insurance guarantees prompt and sustainable resolution of these accidents, especially collisions, which results in damage to vehicles and injuries to people.

“It is a vital aspect of traffic management and road safety in our society.

“It is a welcome idea that the Nigerian Police have decided to enforce, using this tool to enhance the protection and safety of lives and properties.

“This will ensure that universal coverage by motorists is promoted and prompt claims are encouraged to engender confidence and trust in the system

“As a motorist and owner of a valid insurance policy document, it’s a mandatory part of the vehicle registration.

” But in terms of usage, I have never had cause to activate the policy, maybe because we, the citizens, have not been sensitised enough to understand and operationalise the skills required for this,” Aliyu said.

Mr. Sunday Adams, Branch Manager, Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Kogi branch, said insurance companies were legally required to compensate third party victims.

Adams said the insurance policy was a legal requirement for all vehicle owners in Nigeria, saying that there was urgent need for Nigerians to be enlightened about its advantages.

He said that when a policy holder is involved in an accident, he must immediately inform the insurance company, after which the company will appoint a surveyor to assess the damage and estimate the cost of the repairs.

“Once the claim is verified, the insurance company pays out the compensation; it’s as simple as that.

“It is also very worthy to note that the third party insurance covers other aspects like the medical expenses for the insured third party, property damage of repairing or replacing the insured property and lost incomes.

“This helps to compensate the accident victims who are unable to work due to the accident.” the branch manager said.

He explained that the insurance also covers the legal fees, if the claims went to court and also death.

He emphasised that motorists generally should see third party insurance as a legal requirement, and a basic form of courage that helped to reduce financial burdens for accident victims and their families.

Mr George Adebanjo, a lawyer, described the enforcement of the policy by the as a welcome development, but called for restraint even though it was long overdue.

According to him, the third party insurance policy covers damages or injuries caused to third parties, including medical expenses, property damage and death.

He said that the insurance did not cover damages or losses suffered by the vehicle owner or their vehicle.

“However, even though the policy is a good one, its enforcement must not serve as another avenue to extort motorists and vehicle owners,” Adebanjo said.

Mr Dare Olukaiyeja, a retired Director, said that the directive was just another opening for the Police to extort and exploit innocent Nigerians.

“To me, the directive is just another opening for the police to extort money from vehicle owners and other innocent motorists and Nigerians at large.

“I have a third party insurance issued by the workers of the state licence office, but the insurance companies never give any financial assistance in any mishap, they are just a rip-off.

“When I had an accident with my car in 2024, and a motorcycle man was injured, I single handedly footed his medical bills without a dime from the insurance company,” he said.

Mr Felix Isaiah, said the policy needs not to be enforced on Nigerians, rather motorists should be educated on the benefits of the policy.

“I have valid third party insurance but I have never benefited or been compensated even when I had an accident with my car, and two people were severely injured.”

Mr Solomon Aloko, said third party insurance is a waste of money to us car owners because you cannot benefit anything from them in case of any accident or theft.

“So if the government can do something for us it will be good, but not enforcement that will bring another hardship to us as road users.

” When it is time to compensate vehicle owners, they start to look for loopholes not to pay,” Maiyaki said.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye, described the enforcement in the state as very smooth, effective and efficient.

Dantawaye, who spoke through the state Command’s Spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, said that the various check points introduced in compliance with the directive were doing great work.

“I can categorically tell you that the enforcement of the third party insurance policy is very successful in Kogi.

“As law enforcement agents, we are appealing to the motoring public to cooperate with us in ensuring that this policy is accepted and complied with,” Dantawaye urged.

In Nasarawa state, Muhammadu Maikwarya, State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), commended the initiative to ensure the safety of motorists and road users.

He, however, called for more public awareness and education to carry everybody along in its implementation.

He said that many vehicle owners, especially the uneducated, were not aware of the requirement for third-party insurance, and they needed to be educated.

Samuel Akawu, a vehicle owner, said that the policy would help to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on the roads.

He said that the policy would help to promote a culture of responsibility among vehicle owners, in addition to reducing road crashes on the highways.

On her part, Amina Suleiman, a resident of Lafia, expressed concerns about the potential economic impact of the policy, and said that it might lead to an increased cost of vehicle ownership.

She believed that this could have a disproportionate impact on low-income households, who might struggle to afford the additional cost of insurance.

Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police in the state, said that the command had commenced the implementation as directed by the IGP.

He advised vehicle owners and operators who had not yet acquired the insurance, to do so promptly, to avoid legal consequences and promote road safety for all.

The commissioner also expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation from the public so far and emphasised the importance of continued adherence to traffic regulations.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger Command, Mr Shawulu Ebenezer-Danmamman, said the command had commenced a statewide exercise to check drivers’ documents, with particulars and emphasis on third-party insurance.

He said the exercise aimed to educate drivers on the importance of third party insurance and ensure compliance with the law.

“We started with sensitisation in some areas, taking defaulters to court to renew their papers.

“Thankfully, people have complied, and we are reeducating them on the benefits of third party insurance,” he said.

He emphasised that third party insurance was not a new law but had been given emphasis to guarantee public safety.

“When you go to renew your papers, naturally, they renew your third party insurance.

It’s among the documents, and it’s expected that when it expires, you go back to renew,” he explained.

He commended police officers and men for the successful enforcement of the policy, which commenced on Feb. 1.

He said the exercise was being carried out in all parts of the state, including Minna, Suleja, Tafa, Bida, Kontagora, Shiroro, New-Bussa, and Mokwa.

Danmamman urged vehicle owners to cooperate with the police during the enforcement and beyond, emphasising the importance of the safety of lives and property.

He also provided phone numbers including 08032233454, 07031964389 and 08075391601, for members of the public to report any unprofessional conduct by police officers.

Mr John Akpan, expressed mixed feelings with the enforcement of the policy.

“I think it’s a good idea, it will help to reduce the number of accidents on our roads and ensure that vehicle owners are held accountable,” he said.

However, Mr Abubakar Sani, another motorist, expressed a different view.

“I don’t think it’s fair; we are already paying so much for fuel, maintenance, and other expenses another financial burden is not fair,” he said.(NAN)