Mission to host maiden Ghana-Nigeria Business Forum

The High Commission of Ghana in Nigeria says it is set to host the maiden 2022 Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Business Forum aimed at strengthening Ghana-Nigeria trade relations.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, disclosed this at a roundtable with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the forum would be held on Feb. 16 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and on Feb. 17, 2022 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Bawa said: “Ghana and Nigeria are the two largest economies in West Africa that are enjoying a long-standing sociocultural and economic relations.

“By boosting their status globally as the most influential African nations, our countries are stronger together.

“Ghana and Nigeria relations started on a mutual note since the era of their independence a long time ago, but one way or the other there have been issues.

“There are always issues between Nigeria and Ghana, but we will always strive to resolve those issues amicably.

“We are doing everything possible to achieve such by doing all that is required to strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

Bawa, also former Minister of Sports in Ghana, explained that relations between Ghana and Nigeria were also traceable to sports, saying their outcome in sporting competition was not determined by their form.

In the same vein, Mr Eddison Agbenyegah, Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Head of Ghanaian Mission to Nigeria, said the forum would attract stakeholders from the trade and investment sectors of both countries.

“The business forum is on the platform of harnessing trade potential between Ghana and Nigeria; we are drawing membership from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Abuja Chamber of Commerce, respectively.

“Meanwhile, we have invited the Nigeria Export Processing Authority, Nigeria industry promotion authority and we are expecting officials from ECOWAS.

“Our aim is to discover business, trade and investment opportunities in Ghana and Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

