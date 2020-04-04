Missing Osun COVID-19 patient found – Official

The Osun government says it has found the missing COVID-19 patient who reportedly absconded from the Isolation Centre in Ejigbo in the early hours of Saturday.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo, said the unnamed female patient had been returned back to the isolation centre.

Egbemode said the state government was still in the process of tracing individuals she might have come in contact with.

The commissioner added that security within and around the isolation centre had been beefed up .

She gave an assurance that the government would continue to enhance measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner had earlier debunked a report that six persons absconded from the Ejigbo Isolation Centre

Egbemode said it was only one person and not six that was missing during an head count at the isolation centre.

NAN reports that the escapee is one of the 127 returnees from Ivory Coast that were kept at the isolation centre.

NAN also reports that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had on March 19 announced a total lockdown in the state effective from midnight of March 31 to stop the spread of the virus.(NAN)