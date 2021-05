By Chimezie Godfrey

At last the ‘missing’ Rev Mbaka has returned to his parish, to cheers from parishioners and protesters.

Reports said that when Mbaka returned in a vehicle at about 2pm, parishioners and protesters were seen cheering him and rejoicing.

The Rev. Father later came out of the vehicle to rejoice with his supporters.

Newsdiaryonline had reported that there was violent protests in Enugu over the disappearance of the clergy man.

