Missing firearms: IGP wants Senate investigation behind closed door

By Haruna Salami

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has written to Senate that the probe into the missing 3,907 missing fire arms should be conducted behind close door for security reasons.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Egbetokun appreciated the efforts of the Senate to conduct “thorough investigation” into the alleged missing firearms from their armoury as of December 2020.

“We appreciate the Senate committee’s probe into the alleged missing firearms and urge the committee to conduct future hearings on sensitive security issues in camera so that the wrong impression will not be created in the minds of Nigerians and in the minds of the international community.

“This is crucial to prevent misinformation and ensure national security. Conducting hearings on these sensitive security issues in camera will help prevent the spread of misinformation and protect national security interests. It will also allow for more candid discussions and fact-finding.

The Inspector General of Police said he is committed to maintaining a strong partnership with the National Assembly, working together to drive positive changes in our country and improving the lives of Nigerians and the security of the nation.

Senator Akpabio said the IGP’s letter was very clear, adding that investigation will be done both internally by the police and further investigation will also be conducted by the Senate.