Missing Delta teenage girl found – Police

May 6, 2021



Thirteen-year-, Treasure Ofuya, whom the police declared missing on Thursday in Delta, has been found.

Acting Police Relations Officer at the police in Delta, DSP Edafe Bright, told newsmen earlier on Thursday that the girl last seen on April 30 when she left for school in Effurun in the state.

Giving an update on the girl later on Thursday, DSP Bright said: “missing Treasure Ofuya has been found in Oghara, Ethiope Local Government Area of Delta.

“She currently with the police and will be reunited with her soon.’’ (NAN)

