Missing Chibok School girl among 231 surrendered terrorists in Borno -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja has revealed that a missing Chibok School girl was among 231 terrorists who recently surrendered to troops in Borno state.

Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this on Friday said that the counter insurgency and terrorism operations conducted by the military yielded positive results.

Maj-Gen Buba noted that in the North-East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI offensive operations led to the killing scores of terrorists, arrest of criminal elements, rescue of kidnap victims, and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition in the North-East zone of the country.

He revealed that 231 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops, adding that one the missing Chibok School girls was among them.

He said,”Troops of Operation HADIN KAI offensive operations led to surrender of terrorist and their families’ members with one of the missing Chibok School girl amongst them. The surrounding occurred in Dikwa and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State.

“During operations, troops neutralized terrorist, rescued hostages and recovered weapons. Troops equally intercepted terrorists’ fighters and arrested suspected collaborators in Gwoza, Biu and Bama LGA of Borno State. Troops also recovered arms in Jada LGA in Adamawa State.

“BH/ISWAP Fighters and Families with Missing Chibok School Girl Surrendered to Troops.

“On 14 August 2023, 8 Suspected BH/ISWAP fighters and families comprising 2 adult males, 3 adult females and 3 children surrendered to troops at Dikwa in Dikwa LGA of Borno State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the adult female is Mary Nkeki, a missing Chibok School girl in Ser No 55 Chibok Girls poster. The identified missing Chibok School girl was evacuated to 7 DMSH for further action.”

Maj-Gen Buba stated that between 19 August 2023, 2 BH/ISWAP terrorist fighter and family surrendered to troops in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

According to him, troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one AK47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm special refilled ammo, one magazine, 3 rounds of 7.62 mm Special refilled ammo and the sum of Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred Naira (N19, 200) only.

He noted that troops on 16 August 2023, troops in separate operations conducted fighting patrol in Bama and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“Troop made contact with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one and others fled. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 3 AK 47 rifle mags with 30 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, one boafeng radio, one motorcycle and 3 bicycle among other items.

“On 16 August 2023, following a report from a farmer who found a buried weapon on her farm in Kukawa LGA of Borno State. Troops contained the general area and recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo buried on the farmland.

“Between 20 and 21 August 2023, troops in conjunction with vigilante arrested 3 suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists’ collaborators in Biu and Bama LGAs of Borno State. Troops recovered 2 mobile phones, one SIM card, and the sum of N10,000. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of them was a terrorist informant.

“On 21 August 2023, troops while conducting fighting patrol intercepted one suspected BH//SWAP terrorist combatant alongside his wife in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle and 2 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo.

“On 18 August 2023, following intel troops raided suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Jada LGA of Adamawa State. Troops came in contact with kidnappers. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one and apprehended 10. Troops recovered one locally made gun. Troops also rescued one injured victim whom was evacuated to hospital for medication attention.

“On 15 Aug 23, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction at Hyawa. Terrorist activities were sighted. The location was acquired with cannons dislocating the terrorists and damaging their structures,” he stated.

