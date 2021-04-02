Missing Alpha Jet ‘might have crashed,’ says NAF

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF has said its Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) which went off the radar March 31, 2012, “might crashed”.

NAF disclosed this a statement signed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, its Director of Public  Relations and Information

Gabkwet revealed “Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicates the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) went off the radar with 2 crew members board 31 March 2021 might crashed.

He added “The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remain unknown.

Revealing the names of the pilots, Gabkwet said, “The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

According to the NAF spokesman, “Extensive and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special and Nigerian Army troops ground.

this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.”


                                 

