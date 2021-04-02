The Nigerian Air Force, NAF has said that its Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) which went off the radar March 31, 2012, “might have crashed”.

NAF disclosed this in a statement signed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, its Director of Public Relations and Information

Gabkwet revealed that “Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicates that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on 31 March 2021 might have crashed.

He added that “The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remain unknown.

Revealing the names of the pilots, Gabkwet said, “The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

According to the NAF spokesman, “Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.”





