Miss Nigeria International Queen gets backup for ‘Feeding the Elderly’

Brendance and Crusader Limited, promoters of Mr and Miss Nigeria International, on Thursday said the organisation would support the forthcoming ‘Feeding the Elderly’, a pet project of Miss Nigeria International, Idara Dennis.

Mr Brendan Nsikak, Chief Executive Officer, Brendance and Crusader, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the programme would hold on March 7, in Osun State.Nsikak said that Idara and Peter Abah were winners of the 8th Edition of the pageant for 2019/2020 and emerged current Mr and Miss Nigeria International.

He said that the support became necessary as the project would form part of her preparation as she is set to represent Nigeria in South Africa and Florida in the second quarter of the year."We are aware of Idara's forthcoming pet project and we are doing everything as promoters of the pageant to assist her in carrying out the project coming up in March."It's going to be her first project this year, which will commence her campaign score for the international pageants she would feature in, as the video would be sent to Miss African Continent and Miss International World. "So it's a very crucial project and she needs to make it worthwhile because the programme will form part of the score for the global pageant, where she will be representing the country," he said.Nsikak described Idara's pet project 'Feeding the Elderly' as a good initiative and a step in the right direction, adding that it was a good way to reach out to the aged in her locality.Meanwhile, Idara told NAN that the programme has been approved by the Oba of Ila Orangun, for the event to hold in one of the halls inside the palace.

She said that she would be working with team mates, friends and supporters as they intend to cater for about 100 aged persons with distribution of food stuff."I have the go-ahead from the King, and he also agreed that the programme should hold right in the palace hall and my team and I will wear branded t-shirts."It's a pet project tagged 'Feeding the Elderly' and we have created awareness in the community, so we have made provisions to distribute food stuff to 100 of them," she said.The 200 level International Relations student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, said that it was a great pleasure for her to execute her first major assignment.NAN reports that the Miss Nigeria International pageant produced the first black winner of the Miss International World in 2017, Miss Mercy Atang, which held in Florida in the U.S. in 2019.Nsikak was also recognised for being the first black in the world to groom and choreograph for Miss International World and Miss Latina World, in the U.S in 2019.(NAN)