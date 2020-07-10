Miss Nigeria International promises to make Nigeria proud

Share the news













Denis Idara, the 2019/2020 Miss Nigeria International Pageant title holder, says her next target is to make Nigeria proud in the Mr and Miss International Africa (MMIA) “The Rebirth Edition 2020”.

Idara said on Friday in Lagos that her programmes in recent time were cancelled toward necessary preparations for the competition billed for October in Lagos.

NAN reports that the MMIA The Rebirth Edition 2020, a Brendance and Crusader (BC) Limited packaged pageantry, is for males and females from ages 18 to 28.

Idara said she would be representing the country along with Peter Abah current Mr Nigeria International title holder in the pageantry, which would be participated by nine other African countries.

“When I emerged and was crowned the Miss Nigeria International last year, I told myself that I will go beyond the shores of this country in my pageantry career.

“I am glad to say that it’s being an eventful reign for me going by my pet projects ‘Feeding the Elderly’, other activities and the vision of winning the Miss International Africa.

“My preparations for MMIA are super on point, because I have set my entire winning strategy for the pageantry, which is to make my country, Nigeria, proud in the Continental beauty Pageant,” she said.

Idara, an International Relations undergraduate at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, added that she had successfully completed her pet project, while registration for the pageantry had been endorsed by BC.

NAN reports that the pageantry restricted to African countries, would feature contestants from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Zambia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Cameroon and Gambia. (NAN)

