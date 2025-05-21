Misrepresentation, Interpretation about Certificates and BPP’s Professional Certification in Procurement

By Mohammed Bougei Attah

Over the years, and more recently, there are widespread misrepresentations and misunderstandings of what the professional certification of Procurement Professionals represents within the Nigerian economy. This underscores the urgent need for massive sensitization regarding the import of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, CIPSMN Act, 2007 to be conducted and for a strategic application by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Institute to help address and resolve conflicting issues.

For a better understanding, it is supportive to know the difference between CIPSMN Certification vs. academic certificates issued by Institutions of higher learning under Nigerian law as well as the recent BPP SPESSE certification Program. All these can be summed up as “A case between Theory and Practice of Procurement

The certification issued by CIPSMN under the CIPSMN Act, 2007 after graduation from higher educational institutions serves to validate skills and qualifications in Procurement/Purchasing and Supply. This in particular focuses on Proof of Qualification

Certification is earned by passing an exam or meeting industry standards, validating specific skills and knowledge, and Professional Training emphasizes practical skills required for specific roles, demonstrating expertise and commitment to professional development. Other area is that professional certification is highly recognized within Industry and thus certifications are highly valued in many industries, providing standardized recognition and enhancing employability.

The CIPSMN Act empowers the Institute to collaborate with higher institutions to approve courses in Procurement, Purchasing and Supply Management intended for individuals aspiring to become, or already practicing as procurement professionals. This is contained in Section …… of the enabling Act.

On the other hand, Academic Certificates from Higher Institutions are Certificates awarded by higher institutions focusing primarily on education and are issued for many purposes. One is Evidence of Education, which means that Certificates are awarded upon successful completion of an academic program. Also it could be for Academic Focus which offers specialized knowledge across various disciplines, enhancing professional skills. And also for Career Development, this include Professionals seeking career shifts often pursue such certificates to gain high-demand skills.

Academic certificates may serve as prerequisites for further studies at the postgraduate level. This may be referred to as Pathway to Graduate Study. Under the Nigerian law, Section 13 of the CIPSMN Act 2007, empowers CIPSMN to accredit institutions offering degrees, diplomas, and HNDs in Procurement, Purchasing and Supply Management to maintain academic and professional standards. It is therefore important for Graduates in Procurement, Purchasing, Supply, Warehousing, Stores, Logistics, Warehouse Management, Materials Management, etc. to follow this path.

After graduation, you are still required to register with the CIPSMN if you wish to practice procurement just like graduates from other disciplines in Engineering, Architecture, Quantity Surveying, Law, Mathematics, Sciences, Estate Management, Surveying, Medicine, Geography, Psychology etc. if any of them wish to practice Procurement as a Profession.

Graduates in procurement-related fields as contained in Section 20 of CIPSMN Act 2007 can apply as Graduate Members and progress to Chartered Member and Fellow with additional annual training.

Professionals from other disciplines regarded as Sector Specialists begin from Associate Membership and progress similarly with further training as determined by the Council of CIPSMN to Fellow.

Foreign-trained Professionals seeking status to practice in the country, Section 11(8) of the CIPSMN Act 2007 states clearly that “Purchasing and supply professionals from abroad residing in Nigeria must seek registration with the CIPSMN within 12 months after the commencement of CIPSMN Act to practice” To buttress this law, Section 11(17) of the CIPSMN Act 2007 also gives the Council the mandate to periodically publish qualifications accepted for registration in the Federal Government Gazette.

The key factors that separate theory and practice in procurement is contextual application – how procurement principles are adapted to real world constraints such as organizational culture, market dynamics, regulatory requirements, and stakeholders interest

In theory, procurement follows structured modes – like the procurement cycle, supplier’s evaluation matrix, or total cost of ownership analysis – with assumptions of rational behaviors, stable environment, and clear objectives. However, in practice, procurement professionals face unpredictable supplier behaviors, shifting priorities, limited data, internal politics, budget constraints, and urgency-driven decisions.

Thus, while theory provide the foundation and ideal frameworks, the ability to apply these principles flexibly and strategically within a specific context is what truly distinguishes practical procurement expertise from theoretical knowledge.

The above is important because there are graduates from other educational qualifications not mentioned in Section 20 of CIPSMN Act at the time of making the law that may wish to practice Procurement. Section 12 of the same Act also empowers the Council to approve courses and qualifications and withdraw approvals if necessary after providing notice and considering representations.

Because procurement has been declared a profession in Nigeria by an Act of Parliament, a proper understanding of the differences between academic certificates and professional certification under the CIPSMN Act 2007 is essential. And continuous engagement, sensitization, and collaboration between CIPSMN, BPP, educational institutions and other professional bodies in accordance with the laws governing procurement process and practice in Nigeria, are crucial to resolving misunderstandings and advancing the procurement profession in Nigeria.

The statutory responsibility to certify professionals to practice any profession typically lies with the regulatory body or licensing authority established by law for that specific profession. Examples Doctors are certified by Medical and Dental Council, Lawyers by Law School, Engineers by COREN (Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria) and Teachers by the Registration Council among others.

These bodies are given authority through legislation (statute) and are responsible for setting professional standards, administering examinations or licensing requirements, enforcing disciplinary measures for misconduct and issuing certificates or licenses.

Given the above facts of law and the statutory provisions under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the recent launch of a certain professional certification program by the BPP is not only illegal, unpatriotic and a misnomer but an attempt to undermines extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The case of BPP is worsened by a recent publication in a social media platform titled ”The FG’s Drive to reform public sector procurement” by Sufuyan Ojeifo. This in my opinion is a misdirected submission. Apart from failing in all aspects of the report to reference the PPA 2007 and the National Council for Public Procurement, NCPP which are the guiding law and regulation for launching the proramme, it is evident that any discourse about public procurement management without the mention of the CIPSMN is totally an exercise in futility.

Another wrong impression that need to be corrected is the term “FG” (that is Federal Government) tag used by BPP in most of their activities in recent times. Though it is not in doubt that BPP is part of the executive arm of government, it is established as an independent body that can sue and be sued. The mandate of the Bureau as anti-corruption agency include overseeing the procurement system of the Federal Government, be it MDAs, the Legislative and Judicial arms or the Presidency.

Therefore the claim or impression that the FG launches a certain programme supervised by the BPP is misleading. BPP like EFCC, ICPC, the Police and other third parties in procurement are independent of all other executive bodies. BPP should therefore owe up to her responsibilities and accept their errors and mistakes rather than hiding under the cover of the “FG” to violate the Nigerian laws.

Mohammed Bougei Attah is a social worker, anti-corruption professional and currently the National Coordinator of Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative