Mismanagement of N170m: Kwara Govt suspends officials of SOML programme

The Kwara Government has suspended two senior officials of its Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML-PforR) over alleged mismanagement of N170 million fund.

The suspension is contained in a statement issued by Mr Falade Gbenga, the Press Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, on Wednesday in Illorin.

The statement named the State Programme Manager, Dr Ibrahim Omar, and the programme Accountant, Mr Alabi Olalekan, as the suspended officials.

It said the suspension would allow for probe into allegations of financial irregularities and inconsistencies in the handling of funds levelled against the officials.

“The suspension, and query of the officials, is unconnected to the alleged mismanagement of N170m SOML-PforR fund,” it said.

The statement said preliminary probe into the allegations revealed “some inconsistencies” and that efforts to get the officials to offer satisfactory explanations and verification were “being deliberately frustrated”.

It added that the officials were being suspended from the programme to “enhance uninterrupted investigation”, urging them to cooperate with the intra-ministerial investigative committee empanelled to look into the “financial transactions of the SOML-PforR fund between December 2019 and May 2021”.

The statement said the steps to sanitise the programme were in line with the transparency and accountability drive of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. (NAN)