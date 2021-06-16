Mismanagement of N170m: Kwara Govt suspends officials of SOML programme

The Kwara Government has suspended senior officials of its Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML-PforR) over alleged of N170 million fund.

The suspension is contained in a statement issued by Mr Falade Gbenga, the Press Secretary,  Kwara State Ministry of Health, on Wednesday in Illorin.

The statement named the State Programme Manager, Dr Omar, and the programme Accountant, Mr Alabi Olalekan, as the suspended officials.

It said the suspension would allow for probe into allegations of financial irregularities and inconsistencies in the handling of funds levelled against the officials.

“The suspension, and query of the officials, is unconnected the alleged of N170m SOML-PforR fund,” it said.

The statement said preliminary probe into the allegations revealed “some inconsistencies” and that efforts get the officials offer satisfactory explanations and verification were “ deliberately frustrated”.

It added that the officials were suspended from the programme “enhance uninterrupted investigation”, urging them cooperate with the intra-ministerial investigative committee empanelled look into the “financial transactions of the SOML-PforR fund between 2019 and May ”.

The statement said the steps to sanitise the programme were in line with the transparency and drive of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. (NAN)

