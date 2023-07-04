Minority Leadership: PDP NWC meets senate caucus

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday met with the party caucus in the Senate to present a common ground for the minority leadership positions of the 10th Senate.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement he issued after the meeting at the party’s national secretarial, in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the PDP nominations into the minority leadership positions in the senate had not been concluded, adding that the party’s decision would be communicated to the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

He said at the meeting, the importance of a virile and stable opposition in the senate and indeed the National Assembly was emphasised and that the caucus assured that it would play the important role in the defence of democracy, the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Ologunagba said that the meeting condemned the alleged moves by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to meddle in the affairs of the minority with regards to the emergence of the minority leadership, which he said is an exclusive reserve of the minority caucus as stipulated by constitutional provisions and Standing Rules of the Senate.

“The PDP and the senators continue with consultations on the emergence of the minority leadership in the Senate and are resolved to collectively present a unified leadership after due and conclusive considerations.

“Accordingly, the PDP will continue to provide the necessary leadership in this regard.

“Consequently, the meeting resolved that the PDP NWC communicates to the Senate President, Sen. Akpabio, on the on-going consultation in the minority caucus to the effect that the nominations into the Minority leadership positions in the Senate has not been concluded.

“That upon conclusion, the nominated list will be formally conveyed to him appropriately for necessary action,” he said.

Ologunagba said the NWC commended members of the PDP Caucus in the senate for their unity, steadfastness, loyalty to the party and commitment towards the sustenance and deepening of democracy in the country.(NAN)

