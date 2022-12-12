‘Minor’ fire guts Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters

A fire incident has gutted Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, DHQ. Though it has been officially described as minor, the cause of the fire has remained unknown.

Major General Jimmy Akpor, Director Defence Information who confirmed the incident in a statement also revealed that an investigation has commenced into the incident.

The DHQ said in a statement, “A minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

He added, “However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

