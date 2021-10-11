Minna residents commend police over aggressive patrols

Some Residents of Minna on Monday applauded the police over the current crackdown on hoodlums in and outside the metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that police recently introduced 24-hour aggressive patrol to tackle crime in the state.

A resident, Alhaji Lukman Dauda, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the new security measures had brought relative peace.

“For about five days, there has not been a report of shop burglary and bag- snatching in Saukahuta, an area where, hitherto, such crimes were daily occurrence.

“Our wives used to be threatened by miscreants on daily basis, but thanks to the police. The introduction of the 24-hour aggressive patrol seems to be paying off,’’ Dauda said.

Mary John, another resident, applauded the renewed vigour by the police to take on criminals in and outside the state capital.

“The introduction of police check points between Minna and Shiroro indicates the commitment of the police to scrutinise those coming and going out of the state capital.

“This development will make the highway safe and deter bandits and other criminal elements.

“It’s a positive response. Police should continue with the aggressive patrol especially at flashpoint areas such as Maitumbi, Saukahuta and Kyakungu areas,’’ she said.

Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, yet another resident lauded the commitment of the police to get rid of criminal elements in Minna and its environs.

“Police operatives conducting the stop-and-search are polite in their approach,’’ he noted.

Mohammed appealed to the state government to provide more patrol vehicles and motorcycles for the police to enhance their operations.

Another resident Malam Bashir Ibrahim appealed to the police to deploy operatives to public buildings, especially primary and secondary schools to forestall crime there.

Malam Wada Ibrahim in his own remarks enjoined the police to introduce foot patrols, especially at night and equally asked residents to volunteer vital information about criminals to the police.

Meanwhile, Mr Monday Kuryas, Commissioner of Police in Niger, has solicited the support of residents asking them to give police information about criminals and their hideouts.

He said that a comprehensive operational order had been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers on how to ensure peace in their respective areas of supervision.

Kuryas assured that the command was committed to working with patriotic stakeholders to restore public order in and outside the state capital. (NAN)

