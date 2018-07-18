The Nigeria Prisons Service in Niger says 51 inmates out of the 210 inmates that escaped from the Minna Medium Security Prison on June 3, had had been recaptured.

The Controller of Prisons in the state, Mr Mustapha Iliyasu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday.

Iliyasu said that the inmates were recaptured through the combined efforts of security agencies in the state.

According to him, prison officials and other security operatives are making concerted efforts to recapture the remaining inmates.

He appealed to the public to assist the service with useful information that would aid the recapturing of the fleeing inmates.

He said that security had been tightened in and around all prison formations in the state, to forestall future recurrence.

The controller appealed to the state government to make good its promise of assisting the service with logistics to ease operational duties.

NAN reports that attack on the Prison by gunmen also led to the death of two persons. (NAN)