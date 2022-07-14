Ministry trains officers on empowerment programme in Plateau

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says it is training community orientation and mobilisation officers in Plateau on empowerment programme.

According to the ministry, the training involves workshop on the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) 2.0 on the platform of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

It said that the training would expose the participants to accurate digitisation and registration by Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) in Plateau.

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, stated this in Jos on Thursday.

Represented by Mrs Abimbola Bello, a staff member of the ministry, she noted that the training was to ensure seamless execution and implementation of GEEP 2.0.

She further explained that the training was to also acquaint the trainees with the new registration format.

She observed bthat the registration was different from the first phase because “this is technology driven to enhance effective data collection and collation as a seamless service delivery”.

She pointed out that GEEP, being one of the four National Social Investment Programme, “is an initiative that is designed to give collateral and interest free credits to poor and the vulnerable identified at the bottom of the economic pyramid, including persons with disability”.

Similarly the focal person of NSIP in Plateau, Dr Sumaya Hamza, said that with technology introduced, data collation of beneficiaries would improve tremendously.

She pointed out that the likelihood of errors and omission experienced in the first phase would be reduced as the officers would do the collations themselves as compared to the past where the collations were done in public business centres.

Hamza tasked the officers to pay attention during the training to minimise errors.

The state Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, said one of the roles of the NOA was to create awareness as regards the NSIP.

She noted that the COMO’s were staff of the NOA, who would be in charge of the registration and collation of beneficiaries’ data.

She called on the officers to be proactive in the discharge of their duties by ensuring correct registration the beneficiaries.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

