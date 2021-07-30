Ministry trains 40 Bauchi family planning coordinators on self-reproductive health care

July 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Federal Ministry of Health on Thursday trained no fewer than 40 local government Family Planning Coordinators in Bauchi state on the National Self Care Guidelines for , Reproductive and Maternal Health (SRMH).

Salma Ibrahim, Director, Family Health Department in the ministry, said that the national document on SRMH was meant to contribute to achieving better health outcomes.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mr Alex Ogochukwu, an Assistant Director in the ministry, said document would further improve uptake of health services and supplies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trainees also included Civil Organisations, Women’s groups and professional bodies in the state.

She said state and local governments had roles to play in ensuring the dissemination and implementation of guidelines for SRMH across all the communities.

The self-care guidelines, approved by the federal had provided for national direction on the integration and delivery of the recommended interventions for SRMH in the sector.

She added advocacy in Bauchi was to officially rollout the self-care guidelines in the state.

“There is a need to prioritise and integrate the recommendations of this and other guidelines and policies in the health sector for economic development,’’ she said.

In his contribution, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Health, Dayyabu Hassan, said that the practice of self-care had been an old practice in the community and the national document would simply enhance the practice and provide for continuous learning.

Hassan commended the ministry for developing the National document for improved reproductive and health.

In an interview with NAN, Mrs Sugura Lawal, the family planning coordinator, Gamawa Local Government, said that the new guidelines would create an enabling environment for the uptake of Child Birth Spacing (CBS) services.

She added that with mobilisation and sensitisation, self-care would promote better healthcare.

“Some  CBS clients will feel comfortable with this new guidelines and policy, because they will provide care for themselves, as most of them shy away from the facility due to some cultural norms,” she said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,