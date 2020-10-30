Ministry tasks agencies on job creation

The Ministry of Science and Technology, has directed parastatal agencies under its supervision to initiate technological innovations that would help create jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.
Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister said this at the quarterly management meeting of the ministry in Abuja.
This is contained in a statement by Abdulganiyu Aminu, Director of Press in the ministry, on Monday, in Abuja.
Aminu quoted Onu as saying that creation of job opportunities would ensure that Nigerian youths were engaged productively to prevent protests.
He said that the ministry was focused on achieving its mandate of driving technological development in Nigeria as well as setting priority for the country’s development through Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).
Onu urged the management of the ministry to ensure that all ongoing projects were completed on time to ensure the actualisation of the ministry’s mandate to accelerate national development.
Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State in the ministry, urged the staff of the ministry to improve on their research capacities to achieve their mandate.
Abdullahi said that it was time for Nigeria to take action on cybercrime, adding that the #ENSARS protest has exposed the country to coordinated attacks on sensitive government’ database.
He enjoined the management team of the ministry and its agencies to ensure that their activities were in line with the ministry’s mandate, to ensure Nigeria’s development.(NAN)
Leave a Reply