Ministry tasks agencies on job creation

The Ministry of Science and Technology, has directed parastatal agencies under its supervision to initiate technological innovations that would help create jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister said this at the quarterly management meeting of the ministry in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Abdulganiyu Aminu, Director of Press in the ministry, on Monday, in Abuja.

Aminu quoted Onu as saying that creation of job opportunities would ensure that Nigerian youths were engaged productively to prevent protests.