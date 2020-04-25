Ministry staff commiserate with Adamu over loss of mother

By Chimezie Godfrey

Staff of the Ministry of education, have commiserated with the Minister, Adamu Adamu over the death of his Mother, Hajiya Fatima Adamu Baaba, who died in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Minister of State, Chukuemeka Nwajiuba in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Ben Bem Goong, expressed grief over the death, adding that the best way they can honour her is to live and work together as brothers.

“This is our collective grief, our dear mother has left us.

“The best we can do now and for the rest of our lives is to continue to work and live together as brothers,” the statement read.

Nwajiuba pointed out that condolence messages have also come in from twenty-one Chief Executives of Parastatals under the Ministry, which include Professor Ishaq Oloyede of JAMB, Professor Silas Bogoro of TETFund, Professor Bappa Aliu of UBEC, Professor Abdurasheed of the NUC and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education among others.