Ministry seeks partnership with NDLEA over drugs abuse

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development is seeking partnership with the NDLEA to check rising cases of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim announced the plan when she visited NDLEA chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said government would continuously rehabilitate drug abuse victims and train them in skills to make them to become more useful to the society.

She advised young Nigerians against indulgence in drug abuse, which, she said could ruin their future.

Ibrahim expressed optimism that the Federal Government would soon launch the National Youth Development Bank to empower youths.

Responding, Marwa expressed regret at the level of drug addiction among Nigerian youths.

He stressed the urgent need for all stakeholders, especially government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies to strengthen partnership to curb the menace.

The partnership, he stressed, would equally check illicit drug trafficking and drug-related offences causing insecurity in the country.

Marwa noted with appreciation the `Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and make life meaningful for citizens. (NAN)

