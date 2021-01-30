Ministry seeks more research, innovations to address poverty, unemployment in Nigeria

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Sunday Akpan, has called for more research and innovations to address the poverty and unemployment problems bedeviling the country.

Akpan made the call on Friday during an assessment visit to Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) in Abuja.

He said the ministry was always ready to support any new development and that the present leadership was passionate on research and new development meant to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“We need to work as a team; there is need to work with all relevant institutions, agencies and also the ministry to achieve tangible development,” he said.

According to Akpan, it is only by developing indigenous technology that Nigeria can defeat poverty and unemployment.

He, therefore, urged the scientific community to intensify research efforts to improve the country.

Earlier, the Director-General of SHETSCO, Mr Paul Onyenekwe, identified the basic challenges of the complex to include poor power generation and low budget allocation.

He said although they had made efforts to seek funds more needed to be done.

“We spend one-third of our overhead on power supply. Considering the size of the equipment, the complex needs consistent power supply.

“A lot of money has been spent on power generation, we have been able to install solar as some of the equipment needed to be powered 24 hours.

“Government cannot fund all our researches, so we are making efforts on our part by collaborating with different funding agencies.

“That is actually why we created the Department of Research, Planning and Statistics. (NAN)