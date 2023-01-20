Ministry rewards 12 retirees, 2 deceased staff, others for outstanding performance

By Okon Okon

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (FMSDIA) has rewarded its 12 retirees, two deceased and other members of staff for their dedication to duties in the ministry.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Sen. George Akume, the Minister of FMSDIA, expressed delight on the sincere efforts and leadership qualities displayed by the employees, who had surpassed set goals and targets consistently in the discharge of their duties.

Represented by Mrs Ibiene Roberts, the Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Akume said motivating workers in any organisation was a vital aspect which could psychologically encourage the employees to focus and perform better in their jobs.

“It is the force that energises, directs and sustains behaviour. Rewards and recognitions are motivation tools and are therefore, vital to improve organisational values, encourage friendly competition, and increase customer satisfaction among others. “

The minister quoted Frederick Herzberg, a psychologist and one of the early founding fathers of motivation theories, saying, “when employees receive the acknowledgment they deserve for a job well done, their level of satisfaction on the job will increase.

“We are gathered to recognise, celebrate and motivate members of staff of the ministry, who have distinguished themselves in various categories, “ he said.

In her contribution, the permanent secretary said some of the modest achievements by the ministry since its creation were possible by the collective efforts and the team spirit of members of staff, especially those selected for reward.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend my boss, Sen. George Akume for his dedication, encouragement and unwavering support towards the ministry`s vision, mission and mandates. “

Roberts, however, used the event to highlight some of the 2022 achievements of the ministry to include the development and launch of the ministry`s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), hosting of the National Honours award.

Others were renovation of additional office space, purchase of work equipment, the establishment of library, purchase of staff buses as well as the repatriation allowances of all the retired staff of the ministry.

While giving the award to the awardees, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), said motivating workers was a vital tool for productivity in the public service.

Represented by Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the HOCSF, Yemi-Esan congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue in such spirit to enhance the ministry`s productivity in service delivery.

Meanwhile, Dr Agada Ojonimi, one of the awardees, commended the minister and the permanent secretary as well as other members of staff for the gesture to recognise the hard working staff.

“The recognition ceremony is overwhelming and I feel so delighted because what we are witnessing today was carried out in the secret, unknowingly to us and all of the sudden we are all rewarded for our outstanding contributions.

“I see it as a very good gesture because I am encouraged to do more, “ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 40 members of staff of the ministry were awarded in two categories of the ministerial awards and the departmental awards.

Two deceased staff were also recognised through their relatives. (NAN)