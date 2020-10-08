Ministry promises effective implementation of seed, administration, regulation law

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alhaji Muhammad Nanano on Thursday in Abuja, vows that the ministry will ensure effective implementation of laws governing seed administration and regulation in Nigeria.

Nanano made this known at the 2020 Green Field Day organised by the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC).

The event has as its theme “Using Quality Seeds to Mitigate against COVID-19’’.

Represented by Mrs Kareema Babangida, Director, Federal Department of Agriculture in the ministry, Nanano said the law would ensure availability and accessibility of multiple options of high quality improved seeds for farmers.

“Our responsibility therefore is to support the National Agricultural Seed Council and seed entrepreneurs to ensure laws governing seed administration and regulation are effectively implemented.

“It is our desire to see that the seed council implements to the later, the contents of the new Seed Act 2019.

“This is to ensure the seed sector functions effectively so that our farmers will have access to good quality seeds and better return on investments,’’ he said.

The minister urged farmers to always plant improved quality seeds that would increase their productivity.

“In this regard, we are putting measures in place to train and deploy 75,000 agricultural extension workers.

“We are also establishing a functioning commodity exchange and mechanisation centres across the country,’’ he said.

Nanano urged seed entrepreneurs to continuously dedicate time and finance to research and development of new innovations.

Earlier, the Director-General of NASC, Dr Phillip Ojo, described use of improved seeds as the most cost effective means of enhancing agricultural productivity.

Ojo noted that the development and adoption of improved seeds are instrumental to making food available and affordable.

While condemning the rate at which fake seeds are peddled in the markets, Ojo said the council is intensifying collaboration with its partners to mop up fake seeds.

“We are also engaging support of state governments to step up our regulatory activities with the enhancement of our public enlightenment, sensitisation and enforcement programmes in seed markets in cities across the country.

“In 2020, we have carried out sting operations in the Federal Capital Territory where about 10 seed outlets were visited.

“Three seed dealers namely Premier Seeds, Hulhulde, Harvest Field and FCT ADP were raided and adulterated seeds confiscated.

“A total of 360.88kg of seeds were seized comprising 31.55kg of maize, 70 kg of rice, 75.8 kg of cowpea, 18.5kg of soybean, 162kg of sesame and 3.03kg of vegetable seeds were seized during the operations,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event recorded a symbolic burning of the adulterated seeds which Ojo said would serve as a deterrent to unscrupulous seed dealers.

Representative of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mr Bitrus Salika urged the council to intensify its public enlightenment efforts to sensitise farmers on the need to always use certified seeds for increased productivity.

Prof. Chiedozie Egesi of the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) Umudike, Abia, said that the COVID-19 era provided an opportunity for the country to focus more on agriculture.

Egesi urged farmers to always apply caution in their choice of seeds, pointing out that they can only enjoy bumper harvests with the right seeds. (NAN)