Ministry of Works to construct trailer parks along Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway

April 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project



The Federal of Works Tuesday met with critical stakeholders on its plan construct trailer parks along the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway.

The meeting which held in Kaduna, was attended by Kaduna State Government officials, traffic agencies, and transport unions.

The Federal Controller of Works in Kaduna State, Finbarr Zirra said that the meeting was get the input of the stakeholders as the considers not less six sites trailer parks between Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

According him, the trailer parks will reduce the constant pressure road as a result of illegal parking of vehicles.

Zirra assured that all contributions made in the course of the meeting would be looked into.

“From Abuja to Kano will be having five, while from Kaduna to Zaria, the one that concerns us today, will be two, including the one Kaduna state government has built.”

He said that the wanted the location parks to be agreed collectively with all the stakeholders.

“If you build it them a location they don’t want, it will not serve anybody,” he said.

The controller said the ministry will write to the Kaduna state Government three locations agreed the meeting.

have three locations, primarily agreed it will be in Zaria end.

have to write to the state government, the state traffic agency KASTELEA, and the planning agency KASUPDA, to get their inputs.

“We are working within these three locations, one of them hopefully will be considered,” he said.

On his part, an Assistant Director in the ministry, Aluko, while the background of the trailer parks, commended Kaduna State Government completing the Maraba trailer park, which covers 22.85 hectares.

He said that an additional park would be constructed along the Kaduna bound lane since the existing park is located along Zaria bound lane.

Aluko said that the proposed park would take care of trucks transiting from the northern part and moving through the Kaduna-Abuja route to the southern part of the country.

He said that the ministry, in conjunction with the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, is presently working trailer park concept design, with other ancillary facilities required park.

“A suitable location is also been worked on trailer park from the Zaria end of the project,” he added.

He said that the proposed trailer park will cover 8.75 hectares, and will have accommodation, police post, fire station and an FRSC post.

Other facilities include shops and restaurants, mosque, toilets, offices, trauma clinic, mechanic workshops, spare part shops among .

“The proposed trailer park will the pressure on truck drivers and discourage drivers from late night journeys,”he added .

In his remarks, Inuwa Ibrahim, an Assistant Director, Kaduna State Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure, said that the trailer park Maraba , can accommodate over 150 trailers a time.

He added that the state government was also constructing another park in Tafa, which will accommodate 500 trucks on completion.

Ibrahim called for synergy between the state and federal government to incorporate all the projects together and one mega transit area.(NAN)

