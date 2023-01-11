Ministry of Sports, BOI launches 2nd 60-day Development Challenge

By Franca Ofili

The Ministry of Sports Youth Development in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI) have launched the 2nd National 60-Days App Challenge aimed at improving innovation and creativity among the youths across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is the second edition of the 60-day app development challenge for young tech enthusiasts across the country.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, said this in a statement issued by Mohammed Manga, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dare said that the app was an exciting opportunity for young people to develop their own app ideas and turn them into a reality, by focusing on solving problems within the shortlisted sectors.

He said participants can make a meaningful impact and potentially turn their app into a successful business.

The minister said that the initiative was open to applicants between the age of 18-35 according to the National Youth Policy.

“This is to encourage them to develop their own app ideas and turn them into a reality by using them to solve problems within one of the shortlisted sectors,“he said.

According to him, the sectors include, Agric-tech, Edu-tech, Fintech, Health, Sports, or Telecommunications.

“The Agric-tech sector covers technologies related to agriculture, such as precision farming, crop monitoring, and irrigation systems.

” An app idea that solves a problem in this sector could be one that helps farmers optimize their crop yields, identify pests and diseases early, or streamline their irrigation systems,” he said

Dare said that the Edu-tech sector covers technologies related to education, such as online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, and educational games.

He said an app idea that solves a problem in this sector could be one that helps students learn more effectively, provides access to high-quality education for underserved communities.

Dare said that the Fintech sector covered technologies related to finance, such as mobile banking, online payment systems, and personal finance management tools.

The minister said that an app idea that solves a problem in the sector could be one that helps people manage their finances more easily

He said it would also provide access to financial services for underserved communities, or streamlines the payment process for businesses

“The Health sector covers technologies related to healthcare, such as telemedicine, fitness tracking and disease management.

“The sports sector covers technologies related to sports, such as fitness tracking, performance analysis, and sports media.

“An app idea that solves a problem in this sector could be one that helps athletes optimise their performance, provides access to sports content for underserved communities.

“The telecommunications sector covers technologies related to telecommunications, such as mobile networks, internet service providers, and communication tools,“he said.

Dare said that asides the potential digital jobs that would be created from the solutions and the number of people that would find the app useful in their day-to-day affairs.

“Apart from personal development, incentives to app developers are to further attract a one million Naira grand prize for 10 top apps.

“Also, business development training as well as 50 ministry’s participation certificates, amongst others,“he said.

NAN also reports that prospective applicants are expected to send in their entries through the portal, www.appchallenge.ng beginning from Jan. 9. (NAN)